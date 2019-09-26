A24 is making limited-edition books for Ex Machina, The Witch, and Moonlight

A24 gained recognition and prominence within the film industry for producing powerful, award-winning movies like Moonlight, Eighth Grade, and Midsommar, and now the studio is giving a few of those films the book treatment.

Ex Machina, The Witch, and Moonlight will receive limited edition books that run about 225 pages in total, according to tweets from the company’s official account. Moonlight’s book will include a forward by singer Frank Ocean and an essay by Hilton Als (author of White Girls), and transcriptions of Academy Award Acceptance speeches.

MOONLIGHT

8 x 11 in. / 224 pages

- Forward by Frank Ocean

- Essay by Hilton Als

- Academy Award Acceptance speeches pic.twitter.com/D8QxGq9sHb — A24 (@A24) September 26, 2019

Fans of The Witch will get access to a conversation between director Robert Eggers and historian David D. Hall, Eggers’ production sketches, and a piece of short fiction by Carmen Maria Machado.

THE WITCH

8 x 11 in. / 236 pages

- A conversation between Robert Eggers and David D. Hall

- Production Sketches by Robert Eggers

- Short fiction by Carmen Maria Machado pic.twitter.com/DFprGH9Ybh — A24 (@A24) September 26, 2019

Finally, Ex Machina’s book includes essays by professors Jack Halberstam (an expert in gender studies) and Murray Shanahan (an expert in cognitive robotics). The book will also feature concept art for the Alex Garland film.

EX MACHINA

8 x 11 in. / 224 pages

- Essays by Jack Halberstam and Murray Shanahan

- Concept art by Jock pic.twitter.com/2PnWuDbD7i — A24 (@A24) September 26, 2019

The books look ridiculously beautiful, and something that A24 diehards will be very interested in. (Disclaimer: I am a diehard A24 fan and I am very interested, so I feel comfortable making that claim.) They’re a little bit bigger than a standard novel, coming in at 8 x 11 inches, but not exactly coffee table books. It’s unclear if A24 is going to do this for every movie, but I certainly hope so. Where is my Lady Bird book, A24?

This isn't the first time that A24, only a seven-year-old production studio that nonetheless has 25 Academy Awards nominations under its belt, has produced some cool physical companions for its movies. On top of standard merchandise, including mugs, sweaters, and enamel pins, A24 has also produced zines a number of its movies, including Bo Burnham’s critically acclaimed Eighth Grade and Jonah Hill’s skateboarding coming-of-age film mid90s. A24 even created a classic fingerboard toy for mid90s, which is naturally sold out.

The books go on sale on September 30th for $60. They can be purchased on A24’s online store.