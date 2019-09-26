Logitech is buying Streamlabs for $89 million

Logitech has agreed to acquire Streamlabs, which makes the popular live streaming app Streamlabs OBS, for approximately $89 million in cash. The pairing seems like a natural fit, as Logitech already makes widely-used gaming peripherals and streaming gear.

Streamlabs OBS already helps streamers set up their streams, track donation alerts, set up stream overlays, follow their chats, and more. Logitech makes popular gaming and streaming peripherals like keyboards, mice, and webcams, and owns Blue Microphones, a frequent mic choice for streamers, so owning Streamlabs should, in theory, should make for better integration with all of its hardware already used by streamers.

On its website, Streamlabs boasts that 70 percent of Twitch uses Streamlabs and claims that more than 15,000,000 streamers already use Streamlabs. We found that Streamlabs has a more user-friendly interface for beginning streamers than Open Broadcast Software (an open source project that Streamlabs is built off of), so it’s a popular option for streamers who are just starting out.

Last month, Twitch released its own broadcasting software, Twitch Studio, that’s designed to help new streamers get streaming as soon as possible (and, hopefully stay streaming on the platform as streaming becomes more popular). Streamlabs OBS is more sophisticated, with more options, themes, and apps you can use to perfect the look of your stream, but it lets you stream to Twitch as well as rival platforms like YouTube, Mixer, and Facebook.