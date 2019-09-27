Spotify is finally getting Siri support with iOS 13

Spotify is finally gaining the ability to play songs, albums, and playlists via Siri. The latest beta versions of Spotify include this support, and The Verge has been able to test playing songs via Siri on the latest iOS 13.1 update. It’s part of new capabilities that Apple has introduced with iOS 13, and it means music apps like Spotify are now on equal footing with Apple Music for requests via Siri.

While this new feature lets you request Spotify songs with Siri on an iPhone, it does not currently work on an Apple Watch as Apple’s wearable doesn’t have a dedicated Spotify app. Instead, it’s simply a controller for playing songs on other Spotify-enabled devices. Siri simply responds with “I’m sorry, I can’t do that on your Apple Watch” when you try. We haven’t been able to test whether the HomePod now works with Spotify as a result, but it’s unlikely.

However, the Spotify and Siri integration works well on Apple’s AirPods, allowing you to say “Hey Siri” and request albums, playlists, or songs to play on Spotify’s service. One thing that doesn’t work well is trying to play podcasts with Siri, as Spotify attempts to search for music instead of dedicated podcasts.

Spotify is currently testing this new functionality, and it will likely debut in the coming weeks in the main app. We got an early look at Spotify on the Apple Watch last year in beta, and the feature launched less than two weeks later.