The week on The Vergecast, we covered two events that happened simultaneously on Wednesday: Amazon’s fall Alexa and Echo product event and Facebook’s Oculus Connect virtual reality developer conference.
Amazon had 80 announcements at its event in Seattle, Washington, so Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn, Adi Robertson, Ashley Carman, and Paul Miller run through the gadgets and what we know about them. Dieter was able to attend the event, so he talks about his experiences with products like the Echo Buds and the Echo Loop ring.
At the same time, Facebook held its Oculus Connect conference in San Jose, California. Adi Robertson explains its new multiplayer VR world Horizon, its plans for AR, and Facebook’s acquisition of neural interface startup CTRL-Labs.
There’s a whole lot more discussed here — like Paul’s weekly segment “600 percent screen-to-body ratio” — so listen through to get it all.
