Bearcam, but make it Pokémon

Pokémon is entering the wild world of animal camming with a new “live stream.” Beginning at 6AM PT / 9AM ET on October 4th, The Pokémon Company will broadcast “live footage for 24 hours from a camera set up in Glimwood Tangle—a strange forest located deep within the Galar region.”

Sure, it’s no bearcam, but it’s fair to expect a few early looks at brand-new pokémon. Pokémon Sword and Shield’s release date is creeping ever closer: both games are set to launch November 15th on the Nintendo Switch.

Will any of them top the surprise announcement of Sirfetch’d? Or those unfortunately designed cream pokémon? Hard to say, but dare to dream.