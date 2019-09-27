iOS 13.1.1 now available with fixes for battery drain, third-party keyboard bug, and more

Earlier this week, Apple alerted customers that third-party keyboards on iOS 13 could gain “full access” and transfer data over the internet even without user permission, and now the company has already released an update to fix it. iOS 13.1.1 is rolling out now, and along with patching up the third-party keyboard issue, it includes a fix for customers who might’ve experienced faster-than-normal battery drain after updating to iOS 13.

The 13.1.1 release also resolves “issues that could prevent iPhone from restoring from backup,” improves Siri recognition on the iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max, and fixes a bug that could’ve led to slow syncing in Reminders.

iOS 13.1.1 is Apple’s latest attempt to address the bugginess of its most recent major software release. But other issues remain. The worst problem that myself and others at The Verge have experienced is that an iPhone on iOS 13 can sometimes drop data, yet continue to show full bars as if everything is fine. This usually happens after I’ve come up from the subways here in New York. Toggling airplane mode or cellular data isn’t enough to fix it; only powering the phone off and on again gets things running normally again.