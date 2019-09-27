Apple TV Plus showcases its original children's content in new trailers

Apple TV Plus will arrive on November 1st with a couple of glossy-looking, star-studded original series that scream “Emmy potential,” but there will also be shows for kids. The company has released new trailers for its first three children’s shows: Snoopy in Space, Helpsters, and Ghostwriter.

These aren’t the first trailers for the shows, but it’s clear that Apple is trying to get potential TV Plus subscribers hyped for the service’s launch by releasing additional looks. The first features Charlie Brown’s lovable dog in a series of 12 short films, according to a press release. Snoopy finally achieves his dream of becoming an astronaut with NASA, and he spends his time taking command of the International Space Station, exploring the Moon, and much more.

Ghostwriter follows four friends who team up to figure out why a ghost at a haunted bookstore is releasing fictional characters into the real world. It’s a reimagining of a 1992 series that was originally dreamt up at Sesame Workshops. Each episode is based on a piece of literature, including classic novels and new pieces that have been commissioned by authors like DJ Machale and Kwame Alexander.

Helpsters is a live-action show from the makers of Sesame Street that’s targeted at preschoolers. The show follows Cosy and the “helpsters,” a team of monsters who love to solve problems. No problem is too small, based on Apple’s description of the show, which describes some of the problems as “planning a party, climbing a mountain, or mastering a magic trick.”

All three shows will launch alongside Apple TV Plus on November 1st. There will be nine originals at launch, including Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s The Morning Show, Jason Momoa’s See, and Ronald D. Moore’s For All Mankind. Apple TV Plus will cost $4.99 a month, but people who purchase a piece of Apple hardware, like an iPhone, iPad, or MacBook, will receive a year for free.