iPhone 11 Pro Plus Max and more: all the announcements from Apple’s September 10th event

Apple will unveil the next iPhone at its September 10th at its annual hardware event. Actually, we expect it to show off three new iPhone models.

If they’re anything like the rumors have indicated, Apple’s core iPhone upgrades will carry the new “Pro” moniker. They’ll probably have a Lightning port, and they might have a three-lens camera array on the back, widening the camera bump. (Much like Google confirmed is coming on the Google Pixel 4.) The majority of the other changes will likely be made to the inside of the phone, so let’s come back to that name for a moment.

iPhone 11 Pro sounds okay, but do you believe Apple would truly call its other phones the iPhone 11 Pro Plus or iPhone 11 Pro Max? Last year, we pondered where Apple might go next with its iPhone names, because choosing to call last year’s phones the XS and XS Max left the company in a bit of a bind this time. If the rumors are true, 2019 might go down as the year when Apple officially ran out of good ideas for phone names.

Apple will likely also announce a successor to its popular iPhone XR, and rumors indicate it might be called the iPhone 11R. Compared to the iPhone 11 Pro, this model is rumored to feature a dual-lens camera system, but if you like colorful phones, we may see a new green color option.

We’re likely to hear more about iOS 13 and macOS Catalina at the event, including their respective release dates, and perhaps we’ll see the launch of Apple’s TV Plus and Apple Arcade services. If past hardware events are any indication, Apple probably has some other surprise announcements in store, too.

Apple may also release a few new Apple Watch models. A recent leak shows that two new varieties, ceramic and titanium, were supposedly referenced in the watchOS 6 beta, and might be a hint to new hardware coming soon. There could be iPads, too, including refreshes for the iPad Pro lineup and the entry-level iPad. Finally, rumors have been swirling for some time about a 16-inch MacBook Pro, and Bloomberg’s report says that it could release later this year. Whether the September 10th event is a stage for these announcements, we’ll have to wait and see.