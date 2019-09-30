YouTube TV released for Amazon Fire TV devices and televisions

YouTube TV, Google’s paid TV streaming service, is now available on Amazon’s Fire TV platform. In a blog post, Amazon announced that the service is available now on a wide range of its streaming sticks and streaming boxes, and it can also be found on “Fire TV Edition” smart TVs, which have the Fire TV operating system built in. After a price hike that Google announced back in April, YouTube TV now costs $50 a month.

The reason it’s taken so long for YouTube TV to arrive on Amazon’s streaming platform is that, up until April of this year, Amazon and Google were locked in a feud. Google refused to allow its streaming apps on Amazon hardware, and Amazon withheld Chromecast support from its Amazon Prime Video streaming app. YouTube arrived on Fire TV back in July, and now it’s the turn of its live TV-focused sibling.

As of April this year, YouTube TV includes over 70 live channels around the US, which cover sports, news, entertainment, and films. The latest channels to be added to YouTube TV were Discovery’s lineup, including the Discovery Channel as well as HGTV, Food Network, and TLC. Other networks available on YouTube TV include CNN, ESPN, and FX.

Amazon says the following devices should support YouTube TV:

Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen)

Fire TV Stick 4K

Fire TV Cube (2nd Gen)

Fire TV Edition smart TVs (including models from Toshiba, Insignia, Element, and Westinghouse)

Fire TV Cube (1st Gen)

Fire TV (2nd Gen)

Fire TV (3rd Gen — Pendant Design)

However, Amazon advises that Google’s service is not compatible with the first-generation Fire TV Stick or Fire TV.