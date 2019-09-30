Instagram is testing in-app reminders for merch drops

Instagram might soon allow brands to set up reminder notifications about merch drops. The company announced today that it’s partnering with around 20 brands in the US to start, including Adidas, Highsnobiety, Chinatown Market, Revolve, and Huda Beauty.

The reminder works similarly to one users can already set for more general launches in Stories, although this new sticker brands and creators can use is more specific and launches Instagram’s in-app shopping feature. The reminder will show up the day before the drop, as well as fifteen minutes before launch. Although this is just a test, it makes sense for Instagram to explore, given that artists and brands already use the platform to tease limited-edition merch drops. Right now, people have to set their own alarms to remember.

Instagram’s focused much of its product effort of late on building an effective shopping platform. Last year on The Verge’s Why’d You Push That Button? podcast, Layla Amjadi, a product manager for Instagram Shopping, said the company is working to build a “personalized mall” for everyone. It’s created several product features to complement the shopping experience, including in-app checkouts, as well as shopping tags for clothing posts so users can easily buy items from within the app.