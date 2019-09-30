iOS 13.1.2 now available as Apple continues polishing iOS 13 at rapid pace

Apple is continuing to update iOS 13 at a breakneck pace. On Friday, the company pushed out iOS 13.1.1 with a few bug fixes — and iOS 13.1 had only just launched on September 24th. Fast-forward to today, and Apple is already rolling out iOS 13.1.2 and iPadOS 13.1.2. It’s getting a little hard to keep these things straight.

The newest update addresses a handful of issues impacting iCloud backups, the camera (“fixes an issue where camera may not work”), flashlight, Bluetooth, and the HomePod. It also patches up an unusual bug that “could result in a loss of display calibration data.” You wouldn’t want that happening to your new iPhone 11 Pro display, now would you?

You should be able to find the latest iOS and iPadOS update now by going to Settings -> General -> Software Update. These rapid-fire bug fixes are a key benefit of Apple’s control over both iPhone / iPad hardware and software. It’s unfortunate that iOS 13 shipped with some of these issues for that customers have encountered, but Apple is wasting no time in addressing them.