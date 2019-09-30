Broken iCloud reminders are the latest reason to delay your iOS 13 upgrade

Apple’s bumpy rollout of iOS 13 has hit another roadblock in the form of major iCloud Reminders issues. Since the release of Apple’s mobile OS update last week, some users have reported problems trying to sync notes to the revamped Reminders app, which Apple redesigned this year to feature a new look and feel and some more robust organizational features. Other users are reporting missing lists or entirely deleted reminders, names of lists resetting to defaults, dates and times not transferring properly, and other syncing errors.

Even Apple itself admits that reminders won’t sync across devices properly unless every single machine you use is running the latest software. Yes, that includes macOS Catalina, which isn’t out yet, in the event you want to check your reminders using the companion Mac app.

“Upgraded reminders aren’t compatible with earlier versions of iOS and macOS. If you upgrade your reminders on your iPhone with iOS 13, your iPad and Mac using the same iCloud account can’t access your reminders until iPadOS and macOS 10.15 Catalina are available,” reads Apple’s support page for the Reminders redesign. But Apple makes no mention of the other issues, which appear to be the result of bugs.

Apple says you’ll be able to access your complete Reminders list over at iCloud.com. The company also created a unique safeguard for users running iOS 13 that allows you to delay fully upgrading the Reminders app until after macOS Catalina is out. It looks like this:

Yet some users apparently did not heed the warning and are now running into serious sync errors, while others are reporting problems completely unrelated to cross-device syncing, like the above-mentioned missing reminders issue and even reminders no longer showing up on iCloud.com.

@tim_cook @AppleSupport @Apple

Please fix reminders already! It's a complete mess. I haven't been able to access my reminders since updating to iOS 13. Updated my iPhone to 13.1.1 and made it worst. https://t.co/uZM55RP710 won't even show my reminders any more. — The Ricky (@YouMadBroda) September 28, 2019

For a good time, try to set up a shared Reminders list in iOS 13.1. Totally broken in a bunch of different ways. — Stephen Hackett (@ismh) September 25, 2019

My fault I guess for ignoring the warnings when I upgraded to iOS 13 yesterday, but I can't believe Apple actually shipped this. pic.twitter.com/P1JYO6wvpq — Paul Maiorana (@pmaiorana) September 30, 2019

I was able to sync my reminders between my iPhone 11 Pro running iOS 13.1.2 and my MacBook Pro running macOS 10.14 Mojave until I tapped “Upgrade” and went through the process to fully transfer my app to the new version. All previous reminders created before then disappeared, and any new reminders I’ve created in the mobile version of the app no longer show up on my Mac, as Apple warned.

For some reason, however, I too am no longer able to access newly created mobile reminders when I log into iCloud.com. So it looks like this issue may be eventually resolved only after Apple irons out the kinks with yet another iOS 13 update, on top of the macOS Catalina release that promises to fix syncing.

Although Reminders may not be the most popular native iOS app, it’s another bruise for Apple over its bug-ridden iOS 13 launch. The company pushed up the release of iOS 13.1 earlier this month, presumably to get a more stable version of the OS in consumers’ hands as fast as possible and to protect against a lockscreen exploit. (Apple doesn’t typically say why it’s releasing an update at a certain date, outside the very formal and terse release notes.) And since the 13.1 release on September 24th, Apple has updated the software two times — to iOS 13.1.1 and today’s iOS 13.1.2 — to continue squashing bugs.

Hopefully, given all these compounding issues, Apple moves quickly to continue patching up iOS 13. Until then, Reminders users are stuck without desktop syncing and potentially a whole host of other issues if they happened to go through the update process too early.