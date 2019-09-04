Overwatch is reportedly coming to the Nintendo Switch

It looks like Blizzard’s colorful hero shooter Overwatch is getting more portable very soon. Both Eurogamer and Kotaku are reporting that the game will be coming to the Nintendo Switch next month; these reports follow a series of retail leaks that pointed to the port’s existence. The official announcement is expected during today’s Nintendo Direct broadcast, which kicks off at 6PM ET tonight.

It’s shaping up to be a busy year for Overwatch. In addition to the Switch port, the game has already added two new heroes in 2019 — Baptiste and Sigma — along with major changes like the creative Workshop mode and a new role queue feature designed to create more balanced team compositions. Meanwhile, on the e-sports front, the Overwatch League is gearing up for home-and-away matches in its third season in 2020, with season 2 playoffs kicking off later this week.

This won’t be Blizzard’s debut on the platform, as Diablo 3 previously made its way to Nintendo’s tablet. Meanwhile, the Switch is slowly turning into an excellent place for multiplayer shooters, if you can deal with the controls. In addition to Overwatch, the handheld is also home to excellent titles like Splatoon 2 and Fortnite.

Today’s Nintendo broadcast will clock in at a hefty 40 minutes, so expect plenty of other surprises. You can watch the entire Nintendo Direct right here.