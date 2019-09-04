Super Nintendo games are coming to the Switch tomorrow

It’s been almost a year since Nintendo launched its Switch Online service, and today the company announced the next big addition: access to SNES games, which will join the existing catalog of NES games already included with the service starting on September 5th.
SNES games available at launch will include:
- Super Mario Kart
- Kirby’s Dream Course
- Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island
- F-Zero
- The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past
- Super Mario World
- Star Fox
- Stunt Race FX
- Super Metroid
- Kirby’s Dream Land 3
- Pilotwings
- Super Soccer
- Super Tennis
- Brawl Brothers
- Demon’s Crest
- Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics
- Super E.D.F. Earth Defense Force
- Super Puyo Puyo 2
- Breath of Fire
- Super Ghouls ’n Ghosts
Additionally, Nintendo promises that more games will be added over time, too. The SNES games will all support the rewind feature that Nintendo announced earlier this year at launch.
As it did for the NES games, Nintendo is also launching a custom SNES controller for the Switch specifically to play the newly added SNES games, which charges over USB-C. It’ll be available to purchase exclusively for Switch Online members for $29.99 sometime in the future.
