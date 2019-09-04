Nikon D6 announced with zero details

Nikon has announced its next pro DSLR, and what do you know, it’s called the D6. The new camera follows in the long line of D-series DSLRs, which are particularly popular among sports photographers for their speed and reliability, and Nikon describes it as “its most advanced digital SLR yet.”

Unfortunately, that’s the only thing Nikon has to say about the D6 right now, beyond the photo above which confirms it’ll look basically identical to the D5 (and the D4) from the front. Alongside the D6’s development, Nikon also says that a new fast telephoto zoom lens is in the works, the AF-S Nikkor 120-300mm f/2.8E FL ED SR VR.

Nikon always does this — the full D5 announcement came a little under two months after the confirmation of its development, and the same thing happened with the D4S before it. We shouldn’t have to wait too long to find out more, then, but pro photographers are probably already planning out their Tokyo Olympics setups as we speak.