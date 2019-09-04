Acer’s $14,000 Predator Thronos Air gaming chair is ready to take over your living room

Acer unveiled its crazy Thronos gaming chair at IFA last year, and it’s back this year with a less motorized version. The Predator Thronos Air, yes that’s Air like MacBook Air, is designed to be a little more affordable over the $20,000 original. It ditches the automatic motorized monitor arm in favor of a manually adjustable one, but it keeps the same giant steel structure that supports up to three displays to encase you into this gaming chair.

The changes bring the price down to $13,999, which is still an incredible amount of money to spend on a gaming chair, but the lack of motorization does make it slightly less crazy than last year’s model. The desk included with the chair still features an adjustable keyboard and mouse tray that doesn’t automatically swing into action, and a foot rest for keeping your feet elevated.

You’ll still need to kit this thing out with three monitors, a gaming PC, and a webcam above the middle monitor so you can show the world you paid close to $20,000 for this full setup. If you have the cash for this gaming chair then it will be available in Q4 across Europe and North America.

If expensive gaming chairs isn’t your thing, Acer also has two new laptop additions that might appeal to the majority of gamers. The Predator Triton 500 is now getting a 300Hz display. Naturally it’s a 1080p display so you can maximize the framerates to really take advantage of the 300Hz option, and you’ll be taking advantage of the RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU inside to do so. Other than the display, the rest of the Titan 500 hasn’t changed, so you get up to a 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of SSD storage. This new 300Hz display option will be available in December priced from $2,799.99.

Acer is also launching a thinner and lighter Predator Triton 300. Weighing in at 5 pounds, the 15.6-inch gaming laptop includes a 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, a GTX 1650 GPU, up to 32GB of RAM, and even up to two 1TB SSDs configured in a raid array. Acer is including Wi-Fi 6 support, and the 15.6-inch panel will also include a 144Hz refresh rate with a 3ms “overdrive response time.” This particular gaming laptop doesn’t appear to be coming to North America just yet, as Acer is only revealing it will be available across EMEA in October, priced from 1,299 euros.