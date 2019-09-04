Apple’s lower cost iPhone SE will reportedly be resurrected in 2020

Apple is said to be preparing its first mid-range phone since the iPhone SE, with an expected launch in the spring. Nikkei reports that Apple is looking to retake ground lost in markets like China and India to a host of companies that includes Huawei, Samsung, and Xiaomi. The Nikkei report closely aligns with a report earlier this year from the Economic Daily News.

The new model is said to be similar to the 4.7-inch iPhone 8 released in 2017. When it launches next year, it’ll feature an LCD display and “most of the same components” as this year’s flagship iPhones, according to Nikkei’s sources. The EDN report from April also said that the new iPhone SE based on the iPhone 8 would ship in early 2020 and feature an LCD display. It added details like a single-lens rear camera and 128GB of storage.

We’ve been hearing sketchy iPhone SE 2 rumors since 2018, and it’s been said that Apple needs to produce a $299 iPhone to be able to properly compete in India. The 4-inch iPhone SE was priced at $399 when it launched in March of 2016. It was discontinued in late 2018 after selling about 40 million units according to data compiled by Nikkei.