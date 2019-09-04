Spotify is bringing back its Android home screen widget

Spotify says it’s bringing back a popular Android home screen playback widget it had quietly phased out last month. The user outcry was strong enough to convince the company to bring it back, and a Spotify manager confirmed in the community forums that the widget would be arriving in a future update.

The company first explained the reasoning for removing the widget in a short blog post, citing that users could access the same playback features on the lock screen and by swiping down on the notification bar. But people who used the widget every day weren’t happy, and some say they were even compelled to switch their subscriptions to competing streaming services, which all offer home screen widget options. “My entire family cancelled their Spotify subscription and we moved to Tidal. We won’t come back until this company starts taking customer opinions more seriously,” one commenter wrote.

Now, Spotify says the widget will return with some visual and performance improvements in an upcoming release. The company says it welcomes feedback from its users, so if you have any more features you’d like to see added or returned, you can submit it on Spotify’s Ideas Exchange here.