Fatal Fury’s Terry Bogard is coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

By Andrew Webster

During today’s Nintendo Direct, the company revealed the next fighter joining the line-up for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on the Switch: Terry Bogard from the classic SNK fighting series Fatal Fury. Terry joins a growing cast of characters for the fighting game. It all started with Persona 5’s Joker, who was followed up by the hero from Dragon Quest XI. N64 stars Banjo-Kazooie are also on the way — in fact, Nintendo revealed that Banjo will be available later today. Terry, meanwhile, is expected to launch in November.

The game already had a large lineup of fighters, as Smash Bros. Ultimate featured every character from the series’ long history at launch, for a total of 74 fighters. And Nintendo says that more are on the way beyond the originally planned schedule.

