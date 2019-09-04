Amazon reportedly has ‘more than 20’ Fire TV devices coming, including an OLED TV

Amazon looks set to release a new Fire TV Cube and a host of new “Fire TV Edition” devices soon — as well as what could be the first OLED Fire TV television set. Now-deleted posts on TechCrunch and CordCutters had the details, which have since made the rounds on Engadget, the BBC, and elsewhere.

Reportedly, the new Fire TV Cube will have a six-core processor and support Dolby Vision, plus be able to interpret voice controls directly on the device instead of in the cloud. As with the first Fire TV Cube, Engadget says it will have the same far field microphones, HDMI-CEC, and IR blasters — all reportedly at the same price as the current Fire TV Cube, $120. It could ship as soon as October 10th, according to the reports.

The BBC reports that there will be 4K-resolution Fire TV Edition sets from JVC sold at Currys PC World in the UK. Engadget adds that Grundig and Toshiba are also making new models — including that aforementioned OLED model, which appears to be from Grundig and will reportedly ship first in Europe, and a 65-inch model from Toshiba with the Dolby Vision flavor of HDR that should arrive in the United States for as little as $600.

Finally, there’s apparently going to be a Fire TV-enabled soundbar, made by Anker. It’s not expected to ship until November 21st and will reportedly cost $230.

Last year, Amazon held all of its major fall announcements for a single, surprise event in Seattle. This time, it apparently wants to catch some of the attention being directed to the IFA tech conference. It has its own event there starting soon, and we’ll report back assuming all this becomes official.