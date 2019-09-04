The Handmaid’s Tale is Hulu’s flagship original series, and it might be getting even bigger, thanks to The Testaments, Margaret Atwood’s upcoming sequel to the original novel that inspired the series. Hulu is reportedly looking to develop The Testaments into a TV series with MGM Television, according to Deadline.

Most plot details about The Testaments (which will be published September 10th) are still under wraps, but we do know that the novel is set 15 years after the ending of the first book, and is narrated by three female characters. But presumably wherever Atwood takes the story, Hulu and MGM are interested in putting it on TV.

Since the Hulu series has already expanded far beyond the novel’s scope, it’s easy to see how Atwood’s sequel — set even further in the future than the current seasons of the show — could continue the story, either as future seasons of the existing Handmaid’s Tale show, or as a sequel series down the line.

With The Testaments not even on shelves yet, there’s no word as to when the new adaptation will hit Hulu, or even when production will start. But it seems obvious that Hulu and MGM Television are committed to the franchise, given the attempt to expand it as well as continue the story.