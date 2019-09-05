IFA 2019: all the news from Europe’s biggest tech showcase

IFA is Europe’s biggest tech showcase, and it’s where many of the year’s top tech products get announced for the first time. Every year, companies from around the world descend on Berlin to show off everything from new phones, laptops, headphones, TVs, speakers, and a huge variety of smart home gadgets for good measure. This year should see a healthy mix of announcements, but mobile phones could be especially interesting, thanks to manufacturers’ continued interest in foldable devices. Check back here often for all of the biggest and most important news from IFA 2019.
Aug 30, 2019, 4:20pm EDT
September 5
Sennheiser’s Momentum Wireless review: feature-packed, if not a sonic standout
A retro-inspired design packed with features
September 5
Philips Hue gets Edison-style light bulbs, a smart plug, and updated Hue Go lamp
Like your favorite restaurant’s decor... but with Bluetooth
September 5
Puma’s first Wear OS smartwatch debuts in November for $275
Powered by Wear OS and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset
September 4
Samsung’s new Exynos 980 processor has a 5G modem built in
5G is now the default
September 4
The first Amazon Fire TV with an OLED screen and built-in Alexa mics is here
Amazon expands its international Fire TV push
September 4
Anker is putting Fire TV in a soundbar for the first time
The Nebula Soundbar — Fire TV Edition
September 4
Amazon announces new Fire TV Cube with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and ‘Local Voice Control’
Ships October 10th for $119.99
September 4
August arrives in Europe via accessory module for Yale’s smart locks
The accessory first launched in the US last year
September 4
Asus takes on Apple’s Pro Display with its new ProArt monitor
1600 nits peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate
September 4
Asus beats Acer to the ‘world’s lightest 14-inch laptop’ crown
The thin and light competition continues
September 4
Asus looks to head off 16-inch MacBook Pro with new ProArt StudioBook laptops
Tons of power for creatives
September 4
Asus announces ROG Phone II Ultimate Edition with 1TB of storage
Just think of all the Android games you could take everywhere
September 4
Acer’s laptops for creators updated with latest Quadro graphics cards
Acer’s regular Swift laptops also get 10th Gen CPUs
September 4
Audio-Technica takes its second swing at true wireless earbuds
Meet the ATH-CKS5TW and ATH-CKS3TW
September 4
Razer’s new Blade Stealth has strong gaming performance in a thin frame
Razer’s Ultrabook lineup is more competent at gaming this time around
August 30
Sony may announce the Xperia 2 at IFA 2019
It could keep the familiar 21:9 aspect ratio display and most everything else, too