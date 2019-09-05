IFA 2019: all the news from Europe’s biggest tech showcase

IFA is Europe’s biggest tech showcase, and it’s where many of the year’s top tech products get announced for the first time. Every year, companies from around the world descend on Berlin to show off everything from new phones, laptops, headphones, TVs, speakers, and a huge variety of smart home gadgets for good measure. This year should see a healthy mix of announcements, but mobile phones could be especially interesting, thanks to manufacturers’ continued interest in foldable devices. Check back here often for all of the biggest and most important news from IFA 2019.