Puma’s first Wear OS smartwatch debuts in November for $275

Puma is launching its first smartwatch at IFA 2019 this week. The sports brand has teamed up with Fossil Group over the past 12 months to produce the wearable, which is powered by Wear OS and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset. The Puma smartwatch will include a 1.19-inch round AMOLED display, housed inside a cut-out nylon and aluminum 44mm case. Puma is naturally aiming this smartwatch at sports fans, and it will will be swimproof and lightweight at 0.06 pounds thanks to some cut outs on the side of the device to reduce its weight.

Puma’s smartwatch will include 4GB of storage and 512MB of RAM, which is the standard on most Wear OS watches. As this has the latest Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset, Puma is promising more than 24 hours of battery life, but it will likely include the same complicated battery options as the Fossil Carlyle to really get the maximum battery life. As Puma’s smartwatch is powered by Wear OS you’ll get all the usual features like NFC payments, heart rate monitoring, fitness tracking, Google Assistant integration, and more. Puma is also supporting 16mm straps through a single prong strap buckle.

Puma has been experimenting with tech products in recent years, after it launched its first wirelessly connected self-lacing sneakers back in 2016. The company even rereleased its classic 1986 RS-Computer running shoe last year, complete with a USB port for charging and Bluetooth to connect the shoe to your phone. Earlier this year, Puma called on “tech-savvy” people to test its latest self-lacing shoes.

Puma is now planning to launch this new smartwatch in November, and it will be available in black, white, and a neon color for $275.