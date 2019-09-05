The Xperia 5 is Sony’s return to compact phones

The Xperia 5 is Sony’s return to making compact smartphones. Earlier this week, Sony teased that the new phone would be small enough to fit “in the palm of your hand,” and as expected it’s a relatively small device with a form-factor that’s smaller than many current flagships. Sony’s senior executive vice president Shigeki Ishizuka boasted that the new phone packs Sony’s advanced technologies into a “relatively compact” body.

However, there are a few upgrades in the device compared to Sony’s previous compact phones like the XZ2 Compact. It’s got a 6.1-inch 2,560 x 1,080 resolution OLED screen that supports HDR with the ability to upscale standard dynamic range content. Sony also says that the phone supports Dolby Atmos. Interestingly, it has a 21:9 aspect ratio like the Xperia 1 that launched earlier this year, which suggests that while it might be compact at just 68-mm wide, it’s still going to be relatively tall. The phone comes in four colors, and it’s also compatible with Sony’s DualShock 4 controller.

The Xperia 5’s triple-lens rear camera design houses a main 12-megapixel sensor with a f/1.6 aperture 12mm lens, and there’s also a 52mm f/2.4 telescopic lens and a 16mm f/2.4 wide-angle lens. On the software side, Sony says the phone is equipped with the same eye auto-focus technology as its Alpha cameras.

Internally, the Xperia 5 is built around a flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, but Sony is yet to announce how much internal storage or RAM the phone has.

As suggested by the segment of the live stream that 9to5Google reported on yesterday, the Xperia 5 will be available to pre-order in Europe starting next week, and is expected to be available starting in October.