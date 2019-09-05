Medium is toying with being the place for all your longreads — even if they’re paywalled

Medium has become a popular place for people who don’t run their own websites to post long essays and scathing exposes, in addition to producing some journalism itself, all in an elegant interface that lends itself to longform reading.

But a new experimental “Save to Medium” feature discovered by app sleuth Jane Manchun Wong suggests Medium has bigger aims — it might like to be the place you read all those lengthy web-based stories you don’t have time to read right away.

I wrote about my thoughts and security analysis: https://t.co/yZNLsthPsD pic.twitter.com/doNwpLplcB — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) September 5, 2019

It’s called “Save to Medium,” and it looks like a clear competitor to Pocket and Instapaper’s popular read-it-later services, allowing you to quickly bookmark stories that you can then consume in its own interface whenever you like.

But unlike Pocket, the current experimental version of “Save to Medium” appears to be doing something a little bit controversial: it’s scraping off the ads and paywalls that publishers like The New York Times use to actually fund their journalism, according to Wong.

I wrote about my opinions and suggestions on this unreleased feature: https://t.co/yZNLsthPsD pic.twitter.com/qhhRjlBi7P — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) September 5, 2019

That’s rich, considering how Medium charges a $5 monthly fee to get through its very own paywall, one it would presumably like to keep on getting paid. Medium declined to comment, but it’s quite possible it plans to implement a feature like Pocket where you can log into the sites that you pay for — assuming it turns “Save to Medium” into a real product at all.

In the meanwhile, there’s an easy CEO-approved way to bypass Medium’s paywall: just follow a Twitter link to get there.