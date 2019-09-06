Procreate is getting a new graphics engine and the ability to import Photoshop brushes

Procreate is getting some major new brush customization tools to make the go-to iPad illustration app even better for professional artists. Its developer, Savage Interactive, revealed that the features will be part of the upcoming Procreate 5 update slated for later this year.

As part of the update, the app is getting a new graphics engine called Valkyrie, which will give artists customizable brush options and let them import Adobe Photoshop brushes for the first time. It’s a big deal, as working with the right brush is a huge part of any illustrators’ workflow, to the point that artists sell custom brush packs for both Procreate and Photoshop.

The app is also getting a new feature called Brush Studio, which is a full-screen brush editing tool that will let artists combine two brushes to create custom Dual Brushes, and features over 150 different brush settings. Artists will be able to manually tweak the Apple Pencil’s pressure and tilt settings, and use the built-in texture generator to create their own brushes.

Procreate 5 will come with a host of color-focused tools — there’s Color Dynamics, which changes and produces multiple colors in one brush stroke based on how much tilt and pressure is applied. Artists will also have the option to import CMYK and RGB ICC profiles, so they can create artwork that’s ready for both print and web.

Over in UI improvements, users will be able to move around the floating Color Picker, and the transform and selection modes have been redesigned for better visibility on the canvas. There’s also a new Clone Tool that duplicates textures.

The app introduced an animation feature in April, and Procreate 5 is honing the feature with much-needed tools like onion skinning (which shows a faint outline of the previous layer) and instant playback.

Savage says Procreate 5 is still in development, and will include additional features that haven’t yet been announced when it ships as a free update for existing customers later this year. Procreate is a one-time purchase of $10, and given all the new features they’re constantly adding to it, it’s a necessity for anyone drawing on the iPad.