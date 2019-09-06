Facebook is under investigation by state attorneys general for antitrust violations

A group of states is investigating Facebook for potential violations of antitrust law, the office of the New York attorney general said in a statement today.

Led by New York attorney general

The investigation is being led by New York Attorney General Letitia James, and it includes the attorneys general from Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, and the District of Columbia.

“Even the largest social media platform in the world must follow the law and respect consumers,” James said in the statement. “I am proud to be leading a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general in investigating whether Facebook has stifled competition and put users at risk.”

The statement said the investigation will focus on whether Facebook “endangered consumer data, reduced the quality of consumers’ choices, or increased the price of advertising.”

The investigation is the latest headache for the social network, which was recently hit with a $5 billion fine by the Federal Trade Commission. That agency is reportedly still investigating Facebook for other potential legal violations.

Big Tech is, at the same time, facing a broader inquiry into its power, as the Department of Justice also investigates companies like Facebook and Google for potential breaches of antitrust law. Another group of states, meanwhile, is expected to announce a separate investigation into Google next week.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a request for comment.