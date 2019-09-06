Tesla Model S will take on famed Nürburgring racetrack, Elon Musk says

Earlier this week, Porsche released its first all-electric sports car, the Taycan, at an event that was simulcasted from three different locations around the world: Canada, Germany, and China. Leading up the announcement, the German automaker boasted that a prototype version of the Taycan “conquered” the legendary Nürburgring-Nordschleife racetrack in Germany with a record time of 7 minutes and 42 seconds.

While not really relevant to your average car buyer, beating the so-called “Green Hell” racetrack is nevertheless an important feather in Porsche’s cap as it seeks to market its new model as the fastest and most high-tech EV in its class.

No doubt this timing is completely coincidental

In what I assume is completely unrelated news, Elon Musk tweeted on Thursday that Tesla will be taking a Model S to the famed Nürburgring next week. There’s no doubt that this timing is completely coincidental and has nothing to do with the release of another so-called “Tesla killer” that critics claim will put Musk’s company out of business.

Model S on Nürburgring next week — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 5, 2019

To be sure, Tesla makes, dare I say, ludicrously fast cars. The performance version of the Model S boasts a 0–60 mph acceleration of 2.4 seconds, which is a hair faster than the 2.6 seconds that Porsche says its Taycan Turbo S takes to make a similar sprint. Whether Musk’s car can take the 12.9-mile (20.8 km) track faster than 7 minutes and 42 seconds, though, remains to be seen.

Musk was clearly watching the Taycan’s debut with a high degree of interest. In addition to his Nürburgring tweet, the Tesla CEO also tweaked Porsche for naming the two versions of the Taycan “Turbo” and “Turbo S.” (The car does not actually have a turbocharger.) Musk seems to be spoiling for a fight, and depending on how well the Model S performs in Germany next week, it looks like he’ll get one.