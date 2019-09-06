This week on The Vergecast, deputy editor Dan Seifert and senior reporter Ashley Carman join editor-in-chief Nilay Patel and Paul Miller to discuss the plethora of tech and gadget news that hit the site this week.

Android 10 is officially here! The cast reviews the new gestures that are available to all Pixel phones as well as other software changes.

We’ve also got a field report from Verge reporters Jon Porter, Chris Welch, and Tom Warren who are in Berlin at IFA 2019. The crew discusses a few announcements that came out of the event, including LG’s new G8X ThinQ and its wacky phone screen case.

There’s a whole lot more that was discussed this week — including Facebook Dating launching in the US, Sonos’ first portable speaker, and, of course, Paul’s weekly segment “If my shoes turn green, it’s time for crime” — so listen through to catch those.

Discussed this week: