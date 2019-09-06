This week on The Vergecast, deputy editor Dan Seifert and senior reporter Ashley Carman join editor-in-chief Nilay Patel and Paul Miller to discuss the plethora of tech and gadget news that hit the site this week.
Android 10 is officially here! The cast reviews the new gestures that are available to all Pixel phones as well as other software changes.
We’ve also got a field report from Verge reporters Jon Porter, Chris Welch, and Tom Warren who are in Berlin at IFA 2019. The crew discusses a few announcements that came out of the event, including LG’s new G8X ThinQ and its wacky phone screen case.
There’s a whole lot more that was discussed this week — including Facebook Dating launching in the US, Sonos’ first portable speaker, and, of course, Paul’s weekly segment “If my shoes turn green, it’s time for crime” — so listen through to catch those.
Discussed this week:
- Sonos CEO Patrick Spence: “There’s no category of audio that I don’t think we want to explore”
- Sonos’ first portable speaker is the $399 Move
- Android 10 officially released for Google Pixel phones
- Android 10 review: permanent beta
- Google Assistant’s Ambient Mode turns Android devices into smart displays
- Google can’t fix the Android update problem
- Philips Hue gets Edison-style light bulbs, a smart plug, and updated Hue Go lamp
- Amazon, Roku, and the battle for your TV
- Anker is putting Fire TV in a soundbar for the first time
- Amazon announces new Fire TV Cube with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and ‘Local Voice Control’
- LG’s new G8X ThinQ bets that two screens are better than a foldable one
- How Samsung fixed the Galaxy Fold
- Facebook Dating launches in the United States today
- Nike’s Adapt Huaraches will let you ask Siri to unlace your shoes
- Apple iPhone 11 event rumors ranked from mind-blowing to no way
- Apple Music launches on the web
- Touch ID and Face ID could coexist in 2020 iPhones, says report
- Apple may release a new Apple TV with an A12 chip
- The New York MTA would like you to stop dropping your AirPods onto the tracks
