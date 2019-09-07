I just finished watching the new season of Netflix’s Mindhunter. The second season felt a lot stronger than the first; it had a mostly season-long arc that felt mostly conclusive. This season was also really smart about showing the ambiguity in their work, leaving the ending just a little open and uneasy.

The show continues to excel at finding tension and drama in long, descriptive conversations. It’s basically My Dinner with [a serial killer], with some connective tissue in between.

I wish the show would feel more confident about just how good it is at these sequences, though. Far too often, it’s worried about making anything and everything tense. Dramatic music pumps in during conversations that’d be more tense without it, and it sneaks in at quiet moments when it’s not at all needed. I just want it to leave us with the conversations.

Check out nine trailers from this week below.

Bad Boys for Life

I think you all know what to expect here, so instead, I’m going to recommend that you watch the trailer for the original Bad Boys to see just how much styles have changed and remember just how young Will Smith used to be. The film comes out on January 17th.

Jojo Rabbit

Taika Waititi plays an imaginary Hitler in Jojo Rabbit, his extremely offbeat take on a World War II story. While there are so many ways this could go wrong, it looks like a clever satire that tackles issues of indoctrination that feel particularly relevant today. It comes out on October 18th.

Black Christmas

Director Sophia Takal and writer April Wolfe are rebooting the 1974 horror film Black Christmas. It’s about sorority sisters dealing with a masked killer who maybe turns out to be an entire cult / frat or something like that. It looks like a fun twist on a horror movie. It comes out on December 13th.

Between Two Ferns: The Movie

I don’t think anyone could have predicted the longevity of Between Two Ferns, certainly not that it would one day get a movie. It’s totally unnecessary, but given how star-packed and over-the-top it looks, I suspect it’ll be a great use of an hour and a half or so. It comes out on September 20th.

Just Mercy

The director of Short Term 12 takes on the story of Walter McMillian, who was wrongly convicted of murder in the 1980s. It has an incredible cast — Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx, and Brie Larson to name a few — and it comes out on Christmas Day.

Waves

The director behind It Comes at Night returns with a very different film: a quiet family drama that’s apparently good enough to shell out Frank Ocean-level money for the trailer. It comes out on November 1st.

Gretel & Hansel

Here’s the thing: ...what? This is a gorgeous indie horror take on Hansel and Gretel, but it also just feels inherently ridiculous with the flipped name, The Witch-style vibes, and the perpetually perfect visuals. I don’t know whether any of that means it’ll be bad, but I’m not as into it as I should be for something that looks so lovely. It comes out on January 31st.

Rhythm + Flow

Netflix has increasingly been getting into reality competition shows, and this is its first shot at a music series. It’s impossible to know if anyone will care. But at the very least, it has an excellent selection of judges, including Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, and TI. The series starts on October 9th and releases weekly.

First Love

I didn’t entirely follow the plot here, but the newest movie from Takashi Miike looks like a very fun and very ridiculous twist on a yakuza film. It comes out on September 27th in the US.