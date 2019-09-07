Microsoft’s quirky musical video mocks Vista, Windows Phone, and more

150 full-time employees and interns at Microsoft have volunteered their mornings, weekends, and nights to create a Microsoft musical video. The video was shot in various buildings at Microsoft’s corporate campus in Redmond, Washington and it features interns and staff members singing and dancing about how it’s “all happening here.”

It starts off with a section about co-founder Bill Gates, before some classic lines like “all around the world our products are well known, except for when we tried to make a phone!” The musical even briefly acknowledges the company missing a beat with Vista, and features former CEO Steve Ballmer’s famous “developers, developers, developers” chant.

We’ve seen some pretty odd videos from Microsoft over the years, but the eight weeks of effort that went into this makes it difficult to mock outright, even if it’s a little cringey at points. Either way, it’s certainly not as bad as a Windows 7 house party, a Windows Vista SP1 video featuring a Bruce Springsteen band, or the Windows Phone 7 fangirls video. Thankfully, these Microsoft interns didn’t use the company’s Songsmith app to make this video either.