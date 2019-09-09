Leaked Google Pixel 4 promo video includes gestures, astrophotography mode, and more

It’s only been a few hours since the last Google Pixel 4 leak, and now what looks like an official promo video has appeared online. Spanish site ProAndroid has obtained a promo video of the Pixel 4, and it appears to confirm gestures, an astrophotography mode, and Google’s nighttime camera improvements.

Rumors that appeared last week suggest Google is preparing a new “Motion Mode” for shooting sports and actions shots. The rumors also revealed an 8x zoom and capabilities for astrophotography — the ability to capture night shots with the Milky Way in the background. This promo video certainly suggests that Google will focus on the ability to take photos of the stars with the Pixel 4.

There also appears to be some new Google Assistant features, allowing Pixel 4 owners to fully control Google Photos with just voice controls. The video doesn’t show the rumored bright orange color variant of the Pixel 4, nor does it include a potential release date for the handset. Google has not yet unveiled when it will hold a press event for the Pixel 4, but we’ll likely hear a lot more about this new handset in early October, unless it’s all fully leaked ahead of time.