Nike unveils new jerseys for Chinese League of Legends teams

Back in February, Nike announced that it was partnering with the League of Legends Pro League in China to become the official apparel provider for all of the league’s 16 clubs. Today, the company finally unveiled just what those jerseys will look like. Starting next year, each team will sport a nearly identical kit, with a standardized jersey design that features a single-button collar and a chevron across the chest. The unique aspects come in the form of color and details.

For reigning world champions Invictus Gaming, the team’s white jerseys feature a chevron designed to look like angel wings, along with a single gold star above their team logo, indicating the Worlds win. (The IG angel wings are similar to the team’s in-game skins.) Meanwhile, the kits for Fun Plus Phoenix, which just won the LPL summer championship over the weekend, feature a bright red feather pattern on the chevron, while RNG’s is dominated by golden dragon scales.

All three teams will debut the jerseys during the 2019 League of Legends World Championships, which kick off on October 2nd, while the rest of the LPL will wear them during the 2020 season. You can get a closer look at some of the designs in the gallery below.

This kind of standardized jersey design isn’t unique to the LPL — Blizzard’s Overwatch League features something similar — but the new Nike jerseys are easily some of the best in e-sports, which isn’t a space that’s particularly well-known for its sense of style, outside of a few notable exceptions.

The partnership between Nike and the LPL extends beyond just the jerseys. Nike also unveiled a new LOL-themed clothing collection, and on its Weibo account, the company recently posted a video that shows LPL players visiting Nike HQ to take a series of performance tests that helped inform the apparel design.

The new Nike uniforms will go on sale on October 1st.