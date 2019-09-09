Wow Air, the bankrupt budget airline, will make a comeback in October

The last we heard of the Icelandic budget airline Wow Air was in March 2019 when it ceased operations without warning, stranding up to 4,000 passengers at the time. According to Yahoo, the airline is now on schedule to come back in October of this year, thanks to a major investment by USAerospace Associates.

Michele Ballarin, chief executive of USAerospace Associates, said in a press conference last week that Wow Air will relaunch with just two planes in operation, with the potential to increase that number to more than 10 aircraft by summer 2020. The relaunched Wow Air operations will be based at Dulles International Airport, located outside of Washington, DC, though it will have facilities in Reykjavik and nearby Keflavik International Airport.

As for what will be different about the experience of flying Wow Air, Icelandic publication Visir shares that it will offer some deluxe amenities to customers, like waiting lounges in airports where it offers service and in-flight meals supposedly created by a Michelin-starred chef. That all sounds nice — especially for a budget international airline — but not going suddenly bankrupt will be the best thing Wow Air can manage when it relaunches later this year.

Wow Air hasn’t made any announcements from its official channels yet. Its website’s security certificate expired 74 days ago, and it still displays the travel alert on how stranded passengers could get a refund if they were impacted by the sudden bankruptcy.