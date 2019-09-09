Google Docs could soon show you word counts while you type

If you want to see how many words you’ve typed in a Google Docs document right now, you currently gotta select that from a drop-down menu first: Tools > Word Count. (There’s a keyboard shortcut, sure.)

But starting this week, G Suite (read: Google Docs for business) customers can activate a live word counter that shows you word counts while you type:

“We’ve heard that displaying this information is helpful to users working on docs that require minimum or maximum word count,” writes Google.

No kidding, Google.

It should be rolled out to all G Suite users by early October. Hopefully the rest of us get it too.

Word count: 112 words.