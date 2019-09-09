SNK announces Neo Geo Arcade Stick Pro with 20 pre-loaded games

If Terry Bogard’s imminent arrival in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has you curious about Neo Geo fighting game history, SNK’s latest hardware product may be of interest. The Neo Geo Arcade Stick Pro is an arcade stick that works as a controller itself but also has 20 SNK fighting games pre-installed.

In its controller mode, you can use the Arcade Stick Pro as a regular PC fighting stick or even hook it up to the tiny Neo Geo Mini. In “console mode,” the stick runs its own selection of games and outputs over HDMI. You can connect Neo Geo Mini control pads or another Arcade Stick Pro for multiplayer. Hopefully the video output and the precision of the stick will be better than on the Neo Geo Mini — both were issues with that product.

SNK hasn’t announced which games will be included on the Arcade Stick Pro, but there’ll likely be several titles from the company’s classic series like King of Fighters, Fatal Fury, Art of Fighting, and Samurai Shodown. Pricing and release date is also still unannounced, though SNK does say it’ll be available worldwide.