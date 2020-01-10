The Vergecast began the week in Las Vegas with a preview of gadgets, concepts, and other tech news from CES 2020 that we further analyzed in front of a live audience. In the days that followed, we saw a lot more, including a keynote from upcoming streaming service Quibi, surprising new concept cars, and even news outside of CES that trickled into the show.

In this CES 2020 roundup podcast, The Verge’s Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn, Ashley Carman, and Sean O’Kane discuss the most important, weird, and surprising things from the week, including Sony’s electric car, new streaming service Quibi’s keynote presentation, and Sonos taking on Big Tech by suing Google.

Of course, there’s really a whole lot more in between that — including Paul Miller’s weekly special “So you want to get into the GPU biz,” Samsung’s ball robot, and a whole bunch of folding screens — so keep listening to get it all.

Stories from this episode: