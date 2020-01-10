The Vergecast began the week in Las Vegas with a preview of gadgets, concepts, and other tech news from CES 2020 that we further analyzed in front of a live audience. In the days that followed, we saw a lot more, including a keynote from upcoming streaming service Quibi, surprising new concept cars, and even news outside of CES that trickled into the show.
In this CES 2020 roundup podcast, The Verge’s Nilay Patel, Dieter Bohn, Ashley Carman, and Sean O’Kane discuss the most important, weird, and surprising things from the week, including Sony’s electric car, new streaming service Quibi’s keynote presentation, and Sonos taking on Big Tech by suing Google.
Of course, there’s really a whole lot more in between that — including Paul Miller’s weekly special “So you want to get into the GPU biz,” Samsung’s ball robot, and a whole bunch of folding screens — so keep listening to get it all.
Stories from this episode:
- Sonos said what every smaller tech company was thinking: working with big tech sucks
- Amazon’s hardware boss responds to Sonos accusations of stolen technology
- Sony’s electric car is the best surprise of CES
- Byton’s 48-inch screen might not be as distracting as it looks
- Mercedes-Ben’s Avatar-themed concept car with scales
- Sony surprises with an electric concept car called the Vision-S
- Segway S-Pod
- Quibi versus the world
- Spotify will use everything it knows about you to target podcast ads
- 2020 might be the year of reasonably okay foldable PCs, maybe
- Foldable and dual-screen laptops desperately need Windows 10X
- Lenovo’s ThinkPad X1 Fold is a $2,499 PC with a folding OLED screen
- PS5 logo
- Intel NUC Extreme platform
- Neon CEO explains the tech behind his overhyped ‘artificial humans’
- Samsung’s ‘artificial humans’ are just digital avatars
- This is Intel’s first discrete graphics card in 20 years, but you can’t buy one
- Samsung’s Ballie
- The most promising AirPower alternative isn’t ready yet
- Royole’s new smart speaker has a wraparound touch display
