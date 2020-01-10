Doom’s classic re-releases now run at 60fps and support free add-ons

Bethesda’s has given its re-releases of Doom 1 and 2 from last year a pretty hefty update that improves performance, adds new features, and gives access to a huge amount of content in the form of free community-made add-ons. At the top of the list of performance improvements is an increase in framerate, from 35fps originally to 60fps now, but the company has also added new features like support for quick saves, different aspect ratios, and a new quick-weapon-select feature.

These performance improvements are welcome, but if you’ve already had your fill of the original Doom levels then you’ll probably be far more interested in the new add-ons that are being offered as free downloads from the main menu. Sigil, an unofficial Doom sequel from the game’s original co-creator John Romero, is available, as are TnT: Evilution and The Plutonia Experiment from 1996’s Final Doom release. In a blog post Bethesda says that it’ll soon be looking for suggestions for more community-made episodes to include in the future.

A new update for DOOM & DOOM II arrives today, including free downloadable Add-ons (featuring John Romero's SIGIL), 60 FPS, aspect ratio options, level select, and other features and performance optimizations.



Patch notes & FAQ: https://t.co/oAjVoUqcLE pic.twitter.com/EywCLmvt9X — Bethesda (@bethesda) January 9, 2020

Bethesda’s Doom re-releases didn’t get off to a good start last year when they launched with a frustrating online log-in requirement that Bethesda was forced to quickly remove. Now, with the numerous fixes and new content included in the latest patch, it sounds like they may have quietly become the definitive way to play these classic games.

The new patch will be available for all the platforms the games were re-released on, which includes PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, and, of course, PC.