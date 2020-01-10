Read MIT’s full investigation on Jeffrey Epstein’s controversial donations and who knew what

Today, MIT released a 63-page fact-finding report detailing the institute’s involvement with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. MIT says that the report focused on visits that Epstein made to campus and 10 donations made by Epstein between 2002 and 2017, totaling $850,000. Nine of the donations, totaling $750,000, were made after 2008 when Epstein pleaded guilty to solicitation of prostitution with a minor.

The report, prepared by the law firm Goodwin Procter, found that while the president of MIT, L. Rafael Reif, was not involved in accepting the money, several prominent members of the MIT community were, including three vice presidents. The report found that all donations made after Epstein’s 2008 conviction went to either MIT’s Media Lab or to engineering professor Seth Lloyd. Lloyd’s lab received $100,000 from Epstein in 2012 and $125,000 in 2017. In addition, Lloyd received a gift of $60,000 from Epstein that went straight into his personal bank account and is not being counted in the totals.

The head of the Media Lab, Joi Ito, resigned in September after news of the donations broke. Lloyd was just placed on paid administrative leave by the institute in the wake of this new report.

The report also found that MIT had no policies in place at the time to deal with “controversial donors.” Even if accepting the donations couldn’t technically be considered a policy violation at the time — because they didn’t exist — the report notes that “it is clear that the decision was the result of collective and significant errors in judgment that resulted in serious damage to the MIT community.”

After Epstein’s arrest in 2019 on sex trafficking charges, his connections with public figures came under scrutiny, as did his financial donations to research institutes like MIT. Epstein styled himself as a science philanthropist, cultivating ties with many prominent researchers, including several at MIT.

The report took four months to put together and involved interviews with 59 people and analyses of 610,000 emails and documents.

