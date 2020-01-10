OnePlus 8 reportedly coming to Verizon with support for 5G

OnePlus’ next phone, the OnePlus 8, will reportedly launch on Verizon in the US, with 5G connectivity, Android Police reports. It would be the first OnePlus phone available on Verizon, as currently T-Mobile is the only US carrier for OnePlus phones.

The Chinese phone maker showed off its Concept One phone at CES 2020, which included a disappearing camera. And according to Chinese media reports, OnePlus plans to demonstrate new “screen technology” at an event in China on January 13th. What this new tech might be remains a mystery, but a graphic the company shared shows glass panels stacked on top of one another. It’s not clear whether the OnePlus 8 will make use of any of this new tech, but we do know it may swap its signature pop-up selfie cam for a hole-punch display.

The OnePlus 7 Pro launched last May at a price of $699, notably less than other phones in its class. A few months later, however, T-Mobile stopped selling the 7T Pro. The less expensive OnePlus 7T debuted on T-Mobile in October.

OnePlus has suffered two data breaches in the past two years, most recently in November when some customer data was apparently exposed. A January 2018 breach saw some 40,000 OnePlus customers’ credit card information stolen.

We reached out to Verizon to try to confirm availability for the upcoming OnePlus 8 and we’ll update when we hear back.