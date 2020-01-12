Real-world photos confirm Samsung’s next flagship phone is called the Galaxy S20

There will be no Samsung Galaxy S11. Instead, Samsung is jumping ahead to the S20. Rumors had been swirling about the branding change in recent weeks, and today XDA Developers published the first real-world shots of the Galaxy S20 Plus.

The phone’s startup screen confirms the new name; maybe Samsung is naming by year now. And we also see that the front of the device has a center hole-punch cutout that’s similar to the selfie shooter from the Galaxy Note 10. Samsung has significantly toned down the curved sides of the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus, with XDA’s source saying that the S20 Plus feels largely flat in hand.

On the back, we get a look at Samsung’s large camera array for the S20 Plus, which is rumored to contain a regular wide lens, an ultra-wide, portrait, and a macro lens as the new, fourth option. On back is also one of the more optimistic, hopeful confidentiality stickers I’ve ever seen: it actually just flat out says “do not leak info.” So much for that.

Samsung will unveil an entire line of Galaxy S20 devices at its Unpacked event on February 11th, including multiple screen sizes and some models with 5G connectivity. The company’s next foldable phone, perhaps called the Galaxy Bloom, is also expected to debut next month.