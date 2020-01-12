Westworld returns for a third season on March 15th

HBO’s Westworld will return for a puzzle-filled third season on March 15, the network announced tonight.

The network announced the release date with a new teaser trailer that includes a series of ominous moments in the near future that spell apocalyptic disaster. It starts with the impeachment of the 45th president, a second civil war breaking out in Russia, ecological disasters around the world, and a few more events that eventually collapse into one mega issue. Show co-creator Jonathan Nolan said at last year’s San Diego Comic-Con that the new season was partially inspired by Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner, and will focus on a dystopian future.

“Dystopia can look pretty beautiful in the world,” Nolan said, according to Deadline. “Just because the world is corrupt inside, doesn’t mean it can’t be smothered over and pretty. We wanted to find a version of dystopia that we hadn’t seen before.”

Westworld’s second season wrapped up with some answers to some pretty big questions — and opened few more doors to even bigger mysteries. HBO’s official recap of the second season finale does an excellent job of breaking down everything you need to remember heading into the third season.

The show’s third season will see many of its stars return, including Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores, Thandie Newton as Maeve, Ed Harris as the Man in Black, Jeffrey Wright as Bernard, Tessa Thompson as Charlotte, and Luke Hemsworth as Stubbs, according to Deadline.