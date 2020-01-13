Trump’s attorney general asks Apple to unlock a shooter’s iPhones

Attorney General William Barr today requested Apple’s help in unlocking two iPhones connected to last month’s shooting at a Pensacola naval base, and said that Apple has provided no “substantive assistance” unlocking the phones. The FBI requested Apple’s help unlocking the same phones last week.

In his remarks today, Barr said that the FBI had received court authorization to search both iPhones, one of which had been shot at by the shooter and the other which had been damaged. Barr said the FBI was able to fix the phones, but stated that the phones are “engineered to make it virtually impossible to unlock without the password,” which is why the FBI needs Apple’s help to unlock them. He called on both Apple and other tech companies to “help us find a solution so that we can better protect the lives of American people and prevent future attacks.”

Last week, Apple told The Verge it had given the FBI all data it possessed relating to the case, but it seems as if the company has not helped the FBI actually unlock the shooter’s phones.

In 2016, Apple refused a similar request from the FBI to unlock an iPhone linked to the San Bernardino shooting, which led to a months-long and very public legal fight. The FBI wanted Apple to make an encryption-free version of iOS that could be installed on that phone so that the FBI could access what was on the device. The FBI eventually found a vendor that could help it unlock the phone and withdrew its case.