How to live stream tonight’s 2020 Democratic debate

On Tuesday, six Democratic presidential candidates will take the stage for their last debate ahead of the Iowa caucuses. The Democratic field has continued to shrink over the past few weeks, and tonight’s debate stage will house the fewest number of candidates we’ve seen yet.

This seventh debate will be hosted by CNN and the Des Moines Register at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, less than three weeks before voters head out to caucus for their favorite candidates.

How do I watch?

You’ll have a number of different options for streaming the debate tonight.

The debate will be live-streamed on CNN.com, DesMoinesRegister.com, and the CNNgo and Des Moines Register apps on iOS and Android. It’s also available through online streaming devices like the Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, and Chromecast if you download the CNNgo app.

It will air live on CNN as well.

When does it start?

The debate will begin at 9PM ET on Tuesday, January 14th, and it will last for two hours.

The candidates

Former Vice President Joe Biden

Sen. Bernie Sanders

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Pete Buttigieg

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Tom Steyer

The moderators