New Black Widow trailer brings Natasha Romanoff home to face a new enemy

A new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Black Widow finally properly introduces Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff to a fresh Marvel Cinematic Universe villain: Taskmaster, a trained mercenary.

Although his big fight is mostly teased at the end of the trailer, it’s clear that he’s a formidable opponent. Much of the footage seen in the new trailer was first shown at Disney’s biennial fan convention, D23.

Taskmaster sometimes plays more of an antihero role in Marvel Comics, and he’s known for his ability to mimic the physical capabilities of anyone he’s fighting. The Taskmaster first appeared in Avengers #195 in May 1980.

The trailer also teases a reunion between other characters from Natasha’s past, including Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova. Belova becomes the second Black Widow in the comics series, and is referred to as Romanoff’s sister in the trailer. David Harbour plays Red Guardian, a Soviet equivalent of Captain America. He’s seen interacting in the trailer with Romanoff, Belova, and others whom he refers to as his family.

Those who have seen Avengers: Endgame know that Black Widow died while protecting her longtime partner, Clint Barton (Hawkeye), in an effort to collect the Soul Stone in order to defeat Thanos. Black Widow takes place before Endgame, in the period between Captain America: Civil War (2016) and Avengers: Infinity War (2018).

Black Widow is one of Marvel Studios’ two big movie projects this year. It will be released on May 1st. The Eternals, an entirely new superhero movie within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will follow on November 6th. Marvel Studios will also release two of its most anticipated Disney+ original series, The Falcon and the Winter Solider and WandaVision, both of which center on characters from the Infinity Saga, later in the year.