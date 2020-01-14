Sony launches new wireless camera grip to make it easier to vlog

Sony today announced a new camera grip, the GP-VPT2BT, which connects to many of the company’s recent mirrorless cameras over Bluetooth and will cost $140 when it ships this month in North America.

Unlike camera grips that use a wired connection, the Bluetooth approach prevents any cables from getting in the way and leaves your camera’s ports sealed and protected. This design should give you a little more flexibility to nail the perfect angle (or get a great shot for your vlog) while you’re holding the camera with the grip.

Sony says the grip is compatible with the Alpha A9 II, A9, A7R IV, A7R III, A7 III, A6600, A6400, and A6100 cameras as well as the RX100 VII and RX0 II cameras. It features most of the movie-mode controls you’d want, including a zoom rocker, lock switch, and a customizable button.

The grip can also be turned into a tripod by extending its built-in legs, which looks handy:

Sony says the grip has a “reliable dust and moisture resistant design,” but a footnote on the company’s website says it’s “not guaranteed to be 100 percent dust and moisture proof,” so you might not want to take it out into a downpour.

Since the grip relies on its own battery for power, you’ll want to make sure that your camera and the grip are both charged before heading out to shoot.

The grip doesn’t appear to be for sale on Sony’s online store just yet, but you can sign up on the GP-VPT2BT product page to be notified when it becomes available.