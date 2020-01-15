Ninja is getting a Fortnite skin

Fortnite is adding a Ninja skin to the game that’ll be available starting tomorrow, January 16th. Tyler “Ninja” Blevins announced the availability on a stream this morning, shouting in excitement.

“It happened. It’s official, we finally got a Ninja skin. In the game. In Fortnite. We did it,” he said.

The skin “looks just like me,” Blevins shouted while showing off the character in the game. It has spiked blue hair, a blue jacket with a hood, and black pants. There are four different variations and back bling options that include dual katanas.

The skin will be available from January 16th through the 19th. You’ll have to buy it, but Blevins didn’t say how much it would cost.

“I’m just really excited about this, I’m excited to share this with you guys,” Blevins said. “If you put the time in, the effort in, anything is possible. That’s just facts.”

Ninja had been teasing the news since Monday, promising a “MASSIVE surprise.”

Epic Games said Ninja’s skin would be the first of many collaborations bringing real-world personalities into the game. Fortnite has previously featured Marshmello and Major Lazer, and Epic says it’ll add two other gaming personalities, Loserfruit and TheGrefg, in the future. Other creators from “games, music and entertainment” are planned for later. Epic is calling this line of skins the “Icon Series.”

Ninja has had a wave of news over the past six months. In August, he signed a deal with Microsoft to stream exclusively on Mixer, its live-streaming platform, kicking off a talent battle with Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook in the process. That same month, his first book came out, and in November, Ninja became the star of his own comic book series. He also signed a multiyear deal with Adidas to create physical and virtual Ninja-branded products, the first of which was a sneaker that went on sale two weeks ago for $150 in adult sizes.

The move to Mixer hasn’t been all good news for Ninja. While it was likely a very lucrative move, there remain fewer eyes over at Mixer. TwitchTracker shows that Ninja’s average viewership is about a third of what it used to be, down to around 11,800 on Mixer. His total subscriber count is also far lower, at 2.77 million subscribers, down from 14.69 million on Twitch. And while the streaming viewership has grown across the board, Mixer’s share hasn’t improved much, according to analyst figures, despite its high-profile signings.