Spotify will now make a playlist for your cat

Spotify is launching a silly new playlist generator today that promises to create a playlist that both you and your pet will enjoy. The whole thing seems to be designed to go viral, which is one of the ways Spotify has had luck standing out from competitors like Apple Music that have largely the same exact music offering.

To get a playlist for your pet, you have to head over to Spotify’s Pet Playlist website. It then presents you with five pet options — cat, dog, iguana, bird, or hamster — and asks you to define a few personality traits, like whether they’re energetic or relaxed, shy or friendly, and apathetic or curious. You can then add your pet’s name and a photo, and Spotify will spit out a playlist icon with your animal’s name on it.

The playlist generator seems to grab songs that Spotify thinks you — the human owner and operator of the Spotify account — might enjoy, with how fast, slow, or varied they are, depending on the personality traits you chose. The site determined that my extremely energetic cat Pretzel would like Black Moth Super Rainbow, Das Racist, and The Smiths. These are all bands that I’m sure I’ve listened to on Spotify but not with any regularity. For good measure, it also threw in a handful of songs that just happen to have the word “cat” in the title, like The Rolling Stones’ “Stray Cat Blues” and Hot Chip’s “Alley Cats.” I hate to say it, but the playlist seems pretty good.

As for whether my cat will like it, that’s harder to say. He’s never really acknowledged playing music before, though he does quite enjoy sitting on top of my bookshelf speaker.