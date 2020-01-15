How to download Microsoft’s new Edge browser

Microsoft is launching its new Chromium-based Edge browser today. It comes with built-in tracking protection, a new Collections feature to grab images and content from the web, and an Internet Explorer mode for businesses. If you’re currently a Chrome user, then it’s very familiar in terms of overall features and the user interface.

Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, and macOS users will all be able to download and install the new version of Edge today. Microsoft will be rolling this out via Windows Update to Windows 10 users in the coming weeks, but here’s how to get it right now.

Head over to Microsoft’s Edge site, and download the installer

Run the installer. Once it’s finished, the task bar icon for Edge (assuming the older version was already installed) will change to the new logo

Launch the new Edge. You’ll be greeted with a welcome screen where you can choose to import data from Chrome / old Edge or start fresh.

You can also configure how new tabs will look and / or sign in to a Microsoft Account to enable sync of favorites, passwords, and more

Finally, by clicking on the “Next” button, you can disable Microsoft’s personalized ads, search, news, etc.

Use the new Edge on your mobile device

If you’re interested in using Edge across your desktop and mobile devices, Microsoft is also making it available on both Android and iOS. (Note that if you download the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and then sign in with the same Microsoft Account you use on Windows or macOS, it will sync your favorites, passwords, and more.)

You can enable tracking protection under Settings. You can customize the Edge mobile menu by hitting the three dots at the bottom, selecting change menu, and then dragging and dropping icons where you want them to appear.

Full browsing history and open tab sync between desktop and mobile aren’t available yet, but Microsoft is planning to add them in the coming months. Microsoft is also adding extension sync across the desktop versions of Edge soon, and it will enable Collections to sync, too.