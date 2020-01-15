This daily word guessing game is the perfect way to kill time — and confidence

For the last few months, Ryan Jones’ Guess My Word has offered a simple, albeit not always painless, way to breeze through downtime at work. It works in your browser, and it’s pretty simple: guess a word, and the software will tell you if the correct answer falls before or after it. Sounds easy, right?

Haha! Just kidding! It’s actually surprisingly hard and will make you realize how rusty you are at reciting the alphabet in your head. The game offers a “normal” and “hard” word to try every day. You can go until you win, or give up like a quitter and come back the following day for a new word. Once you’re done, you can check out the leaderboards to see where you fall. Like any good word of the day game, it encourages you to keep trying and to compete against others — or yourself — in a friendly way.

As a writer, I’m supposed to have an excellent grasp of my native language and vocabulary that makes me talk good and stuff. But it took me 13 guesses and two minutes to get a word that, at best, trips up first graders on a spelling test. Meanwhile, someone with a bear emoji in their name scored it in under 10 seconds with four guesses. Note to self: don’t quit your day j— oh.